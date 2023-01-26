Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle Uses Hand-Cut Paper Artwork To Depict Elements of Parade

The Republic Day has been illustrated by guest artist Parth Kothekar

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the constitution. Just like every year, the global search engine Google commemorated the occasion with a special doodle highlighting India's culture and tradition. According to Google India, the doodle celebrating Republic Day was illustrated by Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based guest artist Parth Kothekar.

The doodle artwork, which is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper, represents many elements of the Republic Day parade. The artwork includes Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the CRPF marching contingent, and motorcycle riders.

Take a look

Google also shared a behind-the-scenes video to show how the artwork was created. The papercut took the artist 4 days to complete.

Watch the video here:

The Ahmedabad-based guest artist said he couldn't believe it when he first got to know about the opportunity to create Google Doodle. ''I had goosebumps! I reread the email multiple times as I couldn't believe it and with joy, I informed my mother and sister about it. I'd never thought that I would get such an opportunity!," he told Google in an interview.

Speaking about his inspiration, he said, "My inspiration was to create a portrait of India. The exhibition that takes place during the Republic Day parade is vast and humbling! I wished to weave various strands and elements of it together."

Mr Kothekar added that he tried to demonstrate the complexity of India and wished to present India's diversity in a single artwork so that the viewer can get a glimpse of the complexity of the nation.

Notably, the India Constituent Assembly took nearly two years to discuss, modify, and approve the governing document, and when adopted, India became a sovereign republic. The adoption of this document paved the way for democracy and empowered Indian citizens to elect their own representatives.

Today's Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 10:30 am, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti, and the emergence of a 'New India'.