'Repeatedly Told Me...': Britney Spears Reveals Being Body Shamed By Father During Conservatorship

Ms Spears said that her father tried to control her public image.

American singer Britney Spears has opened up about her strained relationship with her father Jamie Spears and said that she was "repeatedly" body shamed by him. "If I thought getting criticised about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father," the artist wrote in her forthcoming memoir, 'The Woman in Me', as per a report in People Magazine.

"He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it," she added.

Ms Spears claimed that was constantly scrutinised for her looks since she was a teenager."I'd been eyeballed so much growing up, I'd been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back," she wrote in the book.

The 'Toxic' singer added, "But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over. I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."

A Los Angeles judge on November 13, 2021, terminated the controversial guardianship that has controlled pop star's life for 13 years. They handed back her freedom along with control of a multi-million-dollar estate. Her father was removed from his position in charge of her finances and estate at a hearing in September of that year. The conservatorship began after her highly public 2007 breakdown when the star attacked a paparazzo's car at a gas station.

In her memoir, Ms Spears mentioned that her father tried to control her public image and she lost the creative ideas that she had. She wrote, "I would do little bits of creative stuff here and there, but my heart wasn't in it anymore. As far as my passion for singing and dancing, it was almost a joke at that point. Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself."

"I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick... Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn't deserve what my family did to me," she added, as per the outlet.

The memoir, 'The Woman in Me' is set to be released on October 24.