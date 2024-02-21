Redditor Claims To Find Mould While Drinking Tropicana Juice, Shares Pics

The expiration date on the packet indicated April 11, 2024

A Reddit user has claimed that he found mould in a packet of Tropicana juice. The Redditor who goes by @ordinarycymatics also shared the image of the solid mould he discovered while emptying a packet of Tropicana juice. Shocked by the incident, the Redditor asked other users to exercise caution and advised them to pour packaged juices into transparent containers before consuming them.

''I found mold in my Tropicana Juice. Make sure you use transparent food containers to see if anything builds up,'' the Redditor wrote while sharing images of the white, solid mould found in the Tropicana orange juice packet. In another picture, the expiration date on the packet indicated April 11, 2024.

See the post here:

However, in the comments section, he admitted that they may have unintentionally left the opened packet in the fridge for too long. ''I had it in there for a week after opening. I didn't know it starts collecting bacteria that early,'' he replied to a comment.

Meanwhile, the post has gone viral and gathered an array of reactions from Reddit users. One user wrote, ''Report this to fssai, you can't leave it like this. And stop drinking this sugary juice, their 100% is bogus. Rather eat a fruit as a whole, it loses its fiber when consumed in liquid form. ''

Another commented, ''Stop drinking this diabetic fluid and make your own juice from real fruits...will be my opinion on this simply.''

A third wrote, ''Ya. This sucks. They need to be consumed within a set number of days after opening. Also, sometimes some products just go bad. See if you can report it. Hope your health is good and nothing adverse happened.'' A fourth added, ''Stop consuming anything which says ‘Contains added sugar' and purchasing sugar for cooking. Your half-diet goals will be achieved.''

In a similar incident, a man from Hyderabad recently found a live worm crawling in a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate that he bought from a metro station in the city. Robin Zaccheus, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video and also attached the bill for the chocolate he had paid ₹ 45 for, from Ratnadeep Retail store at Ameerpet metro station in the city.