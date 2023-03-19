'Rats As Big As Cats' Terrorise This UK Town

The monster rats measure 20 inches long from head to tail. (Representational Image)

Alarmingly large rats which are claimed to be "as big as cats" are invading a seaside community in Wales, reported BBC. The residents around Castle Beach in Tenby said that the problem had been getting worse in recent months. A video of large rodents, which locals have dubbed "super rats," shows them scuttling around the beach as waves crash against the rocks.

According to New York Post, this particular breed of vermin is resistant to over-the-counter poisons and has such strong teeth they can gnaw through concrete. Locals are "living in terror", according to reports.

The monster rats measure 20 inches long from head to tail. Pembrokeshire council urged people not to feed birds or drop food, and said specialist staff were examining the cliffs where the rats are thought to be nesting, a BBC report said.

Local boatman Roger Miles told the BBC that the pest problem has been really concerning in recent weeks. "Early evenings, dusk, early morning, rats all over the place really," he said.

"Rats as big as cats sometimes, they're really big rats," he added.

Locals have claimed that the rodents were larger than normal.

The boatman has urged the council to get rid of the rodents, saying: "It's been going on for a long time, it's been left alone and something needs to be done about it."

A resident named Derek Brown said: "It's the structural damage they might be doing to the cliff face that is the big worry."

Another resident named Michael Lindsay told the media outlet, "We probably see a rat at least once a week running around on the roads."



