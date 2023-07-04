Ratan Tata Urges People To Give Shelter To Stay Animals In Monsoon. Read His Post

Mr Tata's heartwarming post won hearts on the internet

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons on Tuesday appealed to people to protect stray animals during the monsoon season. In a Twitter post, Mr Tata wrote that drivers should be mindful and check for stray animals who might have taken shelter under their cars during the rains.

The 85-year-old industrialist also urged people to give temporary shelter to stray animals when it is raining this season.

Mr Tata in his post wrote, "Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season."

Mr Tata's heartwarming post won hearts on the internet and was appreciated by social media users. Commenting on his post, a user commented, "Small acts of kindness can make a world of difference! As the monsoons pour down, our cars become accidental shelters for stray cats and dogs. Before you head out, be their guardian angel, check under your vehicle, and offer a safe haven when the raindrops fall."

Another user wrote, "Thank you for such words of caution, sir. Only people with a golden heart think & worry about others, especially the hapless & helpless ones. I will disseminate your advice to as many people as possible."

"Showing compassion towards stray animals during monsoons by checking for their presence and offering temporary shelter is heartwarming and kind. Great share," the third user wrote.

"Kind of you sir! We hope one day to see the same compassion spreading over to other beings as well. Compassionate people like you can extend the same love to other beings and educate the same to the citizens as well sir. Loads of respect for your love towards animals," the fourth user wrote.

"My family has adopted three stray dogs and treats them as family members. My heartfelt admiration goes to you for your concern for stray dogs," the fifth user commented.

