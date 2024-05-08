Rare Pokemon Card Collection Sells For Over Rs 57 Lakh At Auction

The sale was joined online by people from all over the world

A passionate Pokemon card collector from Nottinghamshire struck gold! Their collection, dating from the late 1990s and early 2000s, fetched a whopping 55,000 pounds (Rs 57,34,031) at auction – more than double the initial estimate of 25,000 pounds set by auctioneer Richard Winterton, BBC reported.

The impressive haul, attracting international interest from bidders in Japan, China, and the US, boasted 2,407 cards, including 10 complete sets and a staggering five master sets – collections with every single card variant!

Auctioneer Richard Winterton attributed the "fantastic" sale to the "incredible quality" of the collection, which not only included a vast array of standard cards but also boasted 16 promotional, oversized versions known as Pokemon Box Toppers.

"Some of these cards are so sought after that collectors would potentially acquire the whole set just to secure that one card," he said.

"This remains a seriously hot market internationally."



The sale was joined online by people from all over the world, with 21 bidders in America plus people in Japan and China amongst the international bidders.

A Skyridge set, boasting 332 cards, ignited a fierce online bidding war, ultimately selling for a staggering 18,000 pounds to a UK bidder. Other coveted sets like the Legendary Collection and Aquapolis also attracted heated competition, fetching 8,600 pounds and 8,000 pounds respectively.

These impressive collections, alongside others spanning the franchise's history from Fossil to Jungle, highlight the enduring appeal of Pokémon Trading Card Games (TCGs) – a phenomenon that extends far beyond the beloved films and TV series.