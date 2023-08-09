Singapore Police Arrest Man Who Stole 500 Pokemon Cards

The Pokemon cards were stolen in May, Singapore police said.

A 22-year-old man has been arersted in Singapore for possession of approximately 500 stolen Pokemon cards, as per South China Morning Post (SCMP). The unnamed individual is believed to have taken the cards from four different stores within the city-state during May. The man was caught on May 9 after he returned to one of the stores, the outlet further said.

"The man was found in possession of an opened box of Pokemon cards that did not belong to him," the Singapore Police Force said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The remaining Pokemon cards were stolen on three separate dates: May 2, 4, and 8, according to the police. By examining surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, they were able to establish a connection between the man and the other three incidents. As a result, he was officially charged with theft on Tuesday.

The police uploaded multiple images of the seized cards, but did not divulge the collective value of the stolen merchandise. Notably, collectibles like Pokemon trading cards have gained considerable value in the wake of the pandemic, with exceptionally rare and well-preserved cards selling for substantial sums.

For example, in April 2022, Logan Paul set a record by purchasing the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold, spending a staggering $5.275 million, as documented by the Guinness World Records. This surge in value has also affected the sports memorabilia market. In September, Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' jersey was auctioned for an unprecedented $10.1 million, while the basketball legend's shoes fetched a record-breaking price of $2.2 million.