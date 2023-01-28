Rapper Drake's Los Angeles Home Robbed, Suspect Arrested

The rapper bought the mansion for a whopping $75 million.

A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into rapper Drake's Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night. The rapper, who bought the mansion for a whopping $75 million ( Rs 6,113,590,875) was not at home when the incident took place, according to TMZ.

According to law enforcement officials, who spoke to the outlet, investigators went to the rapper's house on Thursday night after his security team reported seeing an unidentified man leaving the house while holding an item.

Before police arrived at the scene, the suspect had eloped, as per the website. A man who matched the description provided by Drake's security was seen walking down the street hours after police had thoroughly searched the estate. The suspect was then arrested by the police department.

According to the Los Angeles Times, officers were able to identify the alleged perpetrator after viewing security camera footage. It is not clear whether anything was removed from the property.

As per TMZ, the rapper's Los Angeles mansion has previously also been the target of robbers. A 23-year-old intruder was detained in July 2022 after attempting to enter the home.

Early in 2022, the 36-year-old musician purchased the mansion from English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams. The mansion, which is located halfway between Bel-Air and the Hollywood Hills, features 22 bathrooms in addition to 10 bedrooms. It is 20,000 square feet in size and sits on more than 20 acres. It has a wine cellar, an elevator and an 11-car garage, Los Angeles Times further reported.



