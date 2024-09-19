'Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama' Makes Theatrical Debut In India After 32 Years

This Indo-Japanese production promises a nostalgic experience for older audiences.

The iconic 1992 Japanese-Indian anime film "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" is finally making its way to Indian cinema screens for the first time. Indian audiences and people around the world have enjoyed regular television re-runs during the early 2000s. Now this classic shall hit the theatres on October 18th in 4K format, in four languages-Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment are releasing this Indo-Japanese production on the silver screen. Initially premiered at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), this epic was directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki. Undoubtedly, one of the finest screenwriters in the Indian industry, V Vijayendra Prasad, penned this new creation on the ancient epic Ramayana. Fans will be able to enjoy the vibrant animation and timeless story on the big screen, as promised by the release of the film into cinemas-a nostalgic journey for many and an introduction to a younger generation.

Watch the teaser here:

The film draws inspiration from the Ramayana, a revered Sanskrit epic and one of the two great Itihasas of Hinduism (the other being the Mahabharata). The Ramayana tells the story of Rama, the seventh avatar of the Hindu deity Vishnu, who is the prince of Ayodhya.

The epic follows the story of Rama, exiled to the forest for fourteen years at the behest of his stepmother Kaikeyi for King Dasharatha. Rama was accompanied by his wife Sita and his brother, Lakshmana, during his sojourn through the forests of the Indian subcontinent. Following Sita's abduction by Ravana, the King of Lanka, a fierce war erupted between Rama and Ravana. After a long battle that had several ups and downs for both sides, Rama emerged victorious, killing Ravana. Upon his return to Ayodhya with Sita, she was crowned queen amidst great celebration and jubilation.