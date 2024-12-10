Rajasthan Artist Crafts Sandalwood Sword For PM Modi, Showcasing Maharana Pratap's Valour

The Rising Rajasthan Summit was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 9. To honour his visit, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma gifted him a traditional Rajasthani turban and a beautifully crafted sandalwood sword.

Vinod Jangid, a seasoned craftsman from Churu, created the sword, which features elaborate carvings that tell Maharana Pratap's heroic stories. The sword's engravings, which recount the story of the legendary warrior king, display Jangid's skill.

Prime Minister Modi admired the elaborate artwork honouring Maharana Pratap's legacy while examining the sword. The Churu-based Jangid family is famous for its excellent sandalwood carvings. Their creations are celebrated nationally as well as internationally.

Vinod Jangid is the recipient of numerous distinguished honours. These include the President's Award, the National Merit Certificate, the State Award, the President's Award, and the President's Shilp Guru Award. His family has been making contributions to traditional crafts, which are greatly valued by the admirers and the state.

In a conversation with NDTV, Vinod Jangid's brother Omprakash Jangid said that Vinod has been awarded the National Award, State Award, and Shilp Guru Award for his excellent art. He further mentioned that he is a third-generation artist in the family. Many things related to the raw material of the art pieces are ordered from across the country as well as abroad.

What makes this sword unique?

The length of this sandalwood sword presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 40 inches, and the width is 2.5 to 4.5 inches. It is called Mysore sandalwood. It took two years to prepare the sword. It has six blocks in the front, and one window on the side. The story of Maharana Pratap's bravery and valor has been depicted on it through fine carving.

The windows narrate iconic moments from the life of Maharana Pratap, each capturing a unique aspect of his valour and struggles. The first window, just 2.5 inches wide, features a depiction of Maharana Pratap, symbolising his indomitable spirit. The second illustrates his legendary horse, Chetak, heroically crossing a drain as Maharana Pratap retreats strategically from battle. The third portrays Bhamashah's timely support, offering aid to the Maharana in the wilderness.

The fourth window recounts the fierce clash between Maharana Pratap and Shakti Singh during a hunt. The fifth vividly depicts the hardships faced by the Maharana, showing a wild cat snatching a grass roti he prepared in the jungle. The sixth showcases the grandeur of the Vijay Stambh in Chittaurgarh, a monument to victory.

Lastly, the seventh window, 6 inches wide, immortalises the battle of Haldighati, where Maharana Pratap attacks Mansingh, seated on an elephant, with a spear. Together, these windows encapsulate the bravery and resilience of this legendary Rajput warrior.