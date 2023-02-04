Railways Minister Tweets Photo Of Plane-Like Seats On Train, Gets Over 1 Million Views

A baby is shown riding a train in the picture.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a photo on Twitter of a baby lying comfortably on a quilt and looking out of a window. The minister then asked his followers if it looked like a train coach or a plane seat.

"Baby on Board! Plane seat or train seat?" Mr Vaishnaw said in his tweet.

Baby On Board!

Plane seat or train seat?

Guess ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/x5snDfHADb — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 3, 2023

The photo shows the inside of a train coach and is meant to showcase the futuristic rakes being deployed by Indian Railways to give extra comfort to passengers, especially those who travel long distances.

The photo gained enormous attention, amassing more than 23,000 likes and over a million views.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, routinely engages with his social media followers and provides amusing photos and messages. Last month, he posted a couple lovely pictures of a train station and asked viewers to identify it. In those images, a train is visible moving through a snow-covered landscape.

Guess this station⁉️



Hint: Heaven on Earth. pic.twitter.com/LyLhI3SeU2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 18, 2023

Last year, the Railway Ministry shared several pictures of the Srinagar Railway Station on Twitter.

It showed the station, railway tracks, and platform blanketed in snow resulting in a breathtaking sight.