Rahul Gandhi's Adorable Picture With Priyanka Gandhi's Dog Goes Viral

The Congress leader was joined by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's dog named Luna.

Rahul Gandhi is currently busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country. This morning, as the Yatra approached the Panipat region of Haryana, thousands of people joined the foot march led by Mr Gandhi. Among those who joined the yatra that started from Kohand village in Gharaunda were senior Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala as well as Olympic medalist boxer Vijender Singh. Not only politicians, a furry friend also joined Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra and left the internet in awe. The Congress leader was joined by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's dog named Luna.

Priyanka Gandhi took to her Instagram to share a picture of the two. She wrote in the caption, "I see Luna has been kidnapped!" Meanwhile, the text in the picture reads, "Hmmmm....it took you more than a hundred days to invite me to your yatra, but fine...now I'm here. That other fellow you were cozying up to better get a good look...," appearing that the dog is saying these words.

Since being shared, the post amassed over 1.2 lakh likes. "Awww this is so adorable," said one user.

"This is Luna day, finally," said another user.

"There is a glow to this picture," added a third person.

Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of himself with the dog and wrote in the caption, "Don't worry Priyanka, we're just going for a walk." He also added a wink emoji in the caption. His sister responded with a heart emoji in the comments section.

Recently, a video of the Gandhi siblings sharing an endearing moment during the Uttar Pradesh leg of the yatra went viral on social media. They were seen laughing, hugging and kisses in the video tweeted by the Congress with two hearts as the caption