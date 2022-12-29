'Public Deserves A Full Time Resident of Downing Street': Larry The Cat's Tweet Goes Viral

The account is known for posting witty remarks on the current happenings in British politics

Larry The Downing Street Cat has continued its reign for almost 11 years as mouser-in-chief. As the Prime Minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are in holiday mode, Larry the Cat remains on duty. The cat is known for posting satirical tweets on the current political happenings in the United Kingdom. The Twitter handle of Cabinet Office's "Chief Mouser" said that the public deserves a full-time resident of Downing Street.

A tweet with a picture of Larry the cat reads, "Dear Larry@Number10cat this morning, while the PM and Chancellor still holiday at their tax-funded grace and favour mansions. 365 days a year Larry remains on duty, a lesson for our public servants !!"

Responding to the tweet, the cat wrote, "The public deserves a full-time resident of Downing Street."

Check out the tweet here:

The public deserves a full time resident of Downing Street https://t.co/TO35SNxQzP — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 28, 2022

The tweet has collected 2,88,800 views and 413 retweets with 6,396 likes. The account is known for posting witty remarks on the current happenings in British politics on Twitter.

A user wrote, "Larry You are always the best symbol of Number One resident at 10 Downing Street."

Another user commented, "Well you are the longest residing resident at no 10."

The third user wrote, "He's so dedicated to his duty, but hopefully he had some time to enjoy the festivities!"

In November, the cat answered the questions asked by his admirers. In a post, the cat clarified that it is not Rishi Sunak's cat. Chief Mouser said 'No I'm not "Rishi Sunak's cat.'

In another tweet, the cat quipped, "I live here permanently, politicians are temporary residents". He further said, "Some of them are very temporary".