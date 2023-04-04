'Proud To Be Latin American': Shakira Responds After Gerard Pique Criticises Her Fans

Shakira and Gerard Pique

The Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique ended their 12-year relationship, with two children in between, in 2022. But the separation between Shakira and Gerard Pique did not end in the best way.

Their fans continued to engage in verbal combat and slander one another on social media. In response to remarks made by her ex-partner on a chat show regarding her Latin American admirers and the kinds of things they said to him through social media, Shakira recently commented on Twitter that she is proud to be a Latin American.

"My ex-partner is Latin American, and you have no idea what I've received over social media from people that are fans of her," he said during the Spanish podcast, as per Hola! magazine.

Y qué tiene que ver que Shakira sea latinoamericana pedazo de imbecil #piquepic.twitter.com/Mo8Ju0f4I1 — Juan Montes (@crunches_) April 1, 2023

"I don't know them; it's people who, I guess, don't have lives. Why should you care about them? Zero. You'll never meet them in your life; they're like robots."

His comments have been interpreted as disrespectful and xenophobic by several people.

The singer posted a message on Twitter expressing her pride in being Latina in response to the remarks made by her ex-partner.

"Proud to be from Latin America," she wrote, adding the flags of all Latin American countries.

Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana.

🇧🇿🇨🇷🇸🇻🇬🇹🇭🇳🇲🇽🇳🇮🇵🇦🇦🇷🇧🇴🇧🇷🇨🇱🇨🇴🇪🇨🇬🇫🇬🇾🇵🇾🇵🇪🇸🇷🇺🇾🇻🇪🇨🇺🇩🇴🇭🇹🇬🇵🇲🇶🇵🇷🇧🇱🇸🇽 — Shakira (@shakira) April 3, 2023

According to The Independent, Shakira's subtle clap back at her ex-partner came just hours after announcing that she will be moving away from Barcelona, where she has spent the last nine years raising their two sons: Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight. It's rumoured the singer will be moving to Miami, Florida, with her children, who will be starting school in their new hometown on April 11.