Professional Wrestler John Klinger Dies Suddenly Aged 40

John Klinger started his professional career in 2004.

Professional wrestler John 'Bad Bones' Klinger has died at the age of 40. The news about the German wrestler's death was announced by the official X account of wXw Germany, where it shared goodbye message for the wrestling veteran. Klinger began his professional career in the early 2000s, with wXw being one of the promotions where he made his debut. He also wrestled around the world for various promotions from the US to Europe and Japan since the year 2004.

Klinger's cause of death is yet to be revealed.

"We say goodbye to "Bad Bones" John Klinger. John Klinger was one of the defining wrestlers at wXw for over a decade. He won all of the major titles at wXw and won both 16 Carat Gold and Shortcut to the Top. In his almost 450 matches in the wXw ring, he always worked hard and did his best to excite his fans," wXw said on X.

"At just 40 years old, John died far too early, shortly before his planned retirement. We wish his family and friends strength in this difficult time," the wrestling body further said in its tribute.

Other notable promotions he wrestled for included PROGRESS, Evolve and ICW.

Klinger's last match took place on May 11 against Flash Morgan Webster.

Webster paid tributes to fellow wrestler talking about his retirement plan. "I only wrestled him 9 days ago. Was talking to him in Poland after the match about how he was gonna retire in September and was happy with what he'd achieved and was happy to step away on his own terms. Life can be so cruel. Rest in peace John," the ex-NXT UK star tweeted.