Prince Harry Says Any Move To Return To Royal Fold Would Be 'Unsurvivable'

Prince Harry is currently promoting his autobiography 'Spare', which went on sale on Tuesday.

Prince Harry has ruled out any future move to the United Kingdom, his homeland, saying that the move would be "unsurvivable". He made the remark in his latest television interview to promote his autobiography 'Spare'. Appearing on Good Morning America, Prince Harry said he did not think "it's ever going to be possible" when asked if the couple could would ever resume the former royal role in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK and moved to California in the US in July 2020.

Since moving to the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed how they were abused in the royal household. The allegation about the racism they faced, made in a bombshell interview given by Prince Harry and Meghan in March 2021 to US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, caused a transatlantic uproar.

The British royal family has so far not reacted to the claims made by Prince Harry or his wife, but experts have said that they have further widened the chasm between Prince Harry and his wife, and the Buckingham Palace.

In the latest interview with Good Morning America, Prince Harry once again targeted Camilla, the Queen Consort, over allegations he had been "sacrificed on her personal PR altar". He added that it's not possible for him and the Duchess of Sussex to return to the UK as working royals.

"Even if there is an agreement, or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn't possible," Prince Harry said in the interview, implying he was referring to the media and competing royal press offices.

"Not stopping us from actually going back, but making it unsurvivable," he added.

Meanwhile, 'Spare' went on sale Tuesday as royal insiders hit back at his scorching revelations. Palace insiders quoted in the UK press said the Duke of Sussex had crossed a line in attacking Queen Consort Camilla, Charles's second wife following the death of Princess Diana, William and Harry's mother.

"He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and (wife) Meghan," one royal source told The Independent.

As well as giving insights into palace life, the book contains an explosive claim from Harry that William physically attacked him as they argued about Meghan.

It also gives an account of how he lost his virginity, an admission of teenage drug use and a claim he killed 25 Taliban fighters while serving in Afghanistan with the British military -- which earned him a rebuke from both the Taliban and UK veterans.