Prince Harry Reveals The 'Most Dangerous Lie' Told About His Book 'Spare'

Prince Harry's controversial book was officially released on Tuesday.

Prince Harry has said that the "most dangerous lie" about his tell-all autobiography, 'Spare', is that he "boasted" about killing 25 Taliban fighters while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan.

Prince Harry's controversial book, which was officially released on Tuesday, sparked outrage after it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex had engaged in the taking of human lives. "So, my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote in his memoir, as per Sky News. He also said that he did not think of them as "people", but instead as "chess pieces" that had been taken off the board.

Now, in an interview with Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show', the Duke accused the press of taking his words out of context and said that the spin endangered his family. Prince Harry also defended his remarks, saying that he wanted to reduce veteran suicide.

Watch the interview below:

"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan." — Prince Harry tells #Colbert, adding that his "words are not dangerous," but the spin on his "words are very dangerous." #Sparepic.twitter.com/FnjEZ0QnQl — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 10, 2023

Further, in the interview - the first conducted after details from the books were published - the Prince said that it had been "hurtful and challenging" to watch the directions after his book was prematurely leaked. "Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan," he said, as per the BBC.

Prince Harry claimed media outlets had intentionally chosen to "strip away the context" of his account. "If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie. It's really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it... My words are not dangerous - but the spin of my words are very dangerous to my family. That is a choice they've made," he told Mr Colbert.

Further, the Duke of Sussex stated that he wanted to be honest about his experience in Afghanistan and give veterans the space to share theirs "without any shame". He also claimed Buckingham Palace attempted to undermine the stories told in his memoir, assisted by the British press.

Notably, in his book 'Spare', Prince Harry reveals for the first time that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during two tours in the Helmand region of Afghanistan.