Pool Of Siloam To Be Excavated And Opened To Public: Why It Is A Big Deal

The Pool of Siloam is important for Christians as well as Jews. (Getty image)

Pool of Siloam, the site where Jesus believed to have performed the miracle of giving sight to a man who was blind from birth, is set to be excavated and opened to the public for the first time in 2,000 years. The announcement was made by the Israel Antiquities Authority, the Israel National Parks Authority and the City of David Foundation days before the new year, according to a report in Fox News. The site in Jerusalem is cherished by Christians as well as Jews.

"The Pool of Siloam's excavation is highly significant to Christians around the world," American Pastor John Hagee told the news outlet.

The reference about Jesus and the pool is mentioned in the New Testament's John 9. It reads: "He told him, 'Go, wash in the Pool of Siloam'. So the man went and washed, and came back seeing."

While there are very few claims about the magical properties of water, the site is of huge historical and cultural importance.

"The Pool of Siloam and the Pilgrimage Road, both located within the City of David, are among the most inspiring archeological affirmations of the Bible. Christians are deeply blessed by the City of David's work and Israel's enduring commitment to ensuring religious freedom to all who visit and live in the Holy Land, especially Jerusalem - the undivided capital of Israel," said the pastor.

According to IFL Science, the existence of the pool was reported for the first time in the late 19th century. It further said that the famous Siloam Inscription was uncovered in a water tunnel near the pool in 1880.

The Pool of Siloam is situated in the southern portion of the City of David and within the area of the Jerusalem Walls National Park.