US Police Dog Who Was Stabbed 12 Times On Duty Makes 'Successful Recovery'

Norbi is a canine officer with the Troy Police Department.

After being stabbed twelve times by a burglary suspect during an arrest on Wednesday, the Troy Police Department said that a canine officer of the department had been successfully recovered and released from a medical facility.

Belgian Malinois police dog Norbi was pursuing a possible burglar when the suspect leapt at the dog, slashing it repeatedly in the back and flanks.

Norbi was taken to Upstate Veterinary Specialties for treatment and was released Wednesday evening in stable condition.

In a Facebook post, the police department praised its brave soldier and wrote, "Canine Norbi was injured while bravely apprehending an armed burglary suspect earlier this morning in the Emerald Greens neighborhood of Troy.

"During the pursuit, Canine Norbi engaged the suspect, ultimately leading to a successful arrest. However, Norbi sustained twelve stab wounds. Thanks to the immediate response and medical attention provided by our dedicated officers and the skilled veterinary team at Upstate Veterinary Services, we are thrilled to report that Norbi has made a remarkable recovery."

In the Facebook post, it was mentioned that the Troy Police Department would like to express its deepest gratitude to the veterinary staff at Upstate Veterinary Services for their outstanding care and expertise in treating Canine Norbi's injuries.

"We are also immensely grateful for the overwhelming support and well-wishes from our community during this challenging time," it said.

"Canine Norbi is expected to make a full recovery and will be returning to active duty after a period of rest and rehabilitation. The Troy Police Department remains committed to providing the highest level of public safety, and we will continue to rely on the exceptional skills and dedication of our K-9 Unit, including Canine Norbi, in our ongoing efforts to protect and serve the residents of Troy," it said.

"We would also like to thank all of the surrounding agencies that have reached out to our department. Your kind words are much appreciated."