PM Narendra Modi Shares Beautiful Artwork Of Diu By Padma Shri Awardee Premjit Baria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared beautiful artwork of famous landmarks in Diu, presented to him by Padma Shri awardee Premjit Baria, who is an eminent painter and specialises in contemporary art.

Mr. Baria is an expert in making miniature paintings and sketches by fiddling with a gel pen on Portuguese architecture and folk art.

The Prime Minister shared several sketches and tweeted, A few days ago, I received these amazing works of art from Shri Premjit Baria Ji, who has just been conferred the Padma Shri. The works include famous landmarks in Diu. Have a look...".

The Prime Minister also hoped that his work would inspire everyone to visit Diu in the years to come.

Here is some more artwork by Shri Premjit Baria Ji. I also hope this work would inspire you all to visit Diu in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/3UMIsSdH7f — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2023

Diu is a seaside town in India that is well-known for having a nostalgic Portuguese past that is still somewhat reflected in its architecture, culture, and cuisine.