Watch: PM Modi Performs Magic Trick To Impress His 'Young Friends'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today impressed some children, who had come to meet him in his office, with a coin trick. The young boy and girl watched in awe as PM Modi performed a "magic trick" and stuck a coin to his forehead.

The coin comes off when he lightly taps the back of his head. The Prime Minister then goes to stick the coin on the children's forehead, but it disappears as soon as their head is tapped.

The trick - PM Modi slips the coin into his other hand after putting it on the child's forehead.

He shared the video on his social media handles with the caption "Some memorable moments with my young friends."

Earlier this year, PM Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren at his residence in the national capital. The children greeted Prime Minister Modi with smiles and tied the sacred thread to him.

In an adorable moment, one of the girls gave PM Modi a peck on his cheek as he proceeded to bend down and bless her.

The Prime Minister enjoys his time with children and also had a lively interaction with kids in July during Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi to mark the third anniversary of National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020.

PM Modi asked several questions to the children and enjoyed as they performed various activities.