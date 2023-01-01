Pizza Box Did Not Lead To Influencer Andrew Tate's Detention, Say Romanian Authorities

Sentences for human trafficking convictions range from three to ten years in prison in Romania.

Andrew Tate was detained by Romanian authorities along with his brother on December 30 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. Several reports suggested that the pizza box helped cops narrow in on Mr Tate's location. However, it has been revealed now by the Romanian officials that the pizza box did not tip Romanian law enforcement agencies to the whereabouts of the misogynist influencer, as per a report in the Washington Post.

The pizza box arrest theory erupted after the 36-year-old influencer released a video of himself taking a jibe at climate activist Greta Thunberg in a Versace robe, smoking a cigar and receiving two boxes of Jerry's Pizza, a well-known Romanian chain.

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, told the Washington Post that the pizza box did not play any role in the detention or its timing. "It was a hard job gathering all the evidence in the months-long investigation," she said.

According to Ms Bolla, the information on a pizza box that ultimately reveals his whereabouts is incorrect. Officials in Romania claim that Mr Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, who are both dual citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom, were detained alongside two other individuals as part of a "organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing, and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost."

As per the Washington Post, sentences for human trafficking convictions range from three to ten years in prison in Romania. Penalties for rape can range from five to ten years in prison.