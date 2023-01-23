Pink Floyd's New 'Dark Side Of The Moon' Logo Shocks Fans

Some fans criticised the band for being too "woke."

Rock band Pink Floyd reinvented their iconic logo to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their hit album 'The Dark Side of the Moon' recently. However, this did not go well with their fans and supporters, as per a report in the Independent.

On January 19, the British rock band announced on social media that it was releasing a special 50th anniversary edition of one of the best-selling albums of all time. The announcement also featured an updated picture of the band's iconic prism and rainbow. The new temporary logo kept the triangular prism from the original one but changed the light beam to the number 50 and filled in the zero with a rainbow.

Although, a majority of fans reacted positively to the news, some criticised the band for being too "woke."

"Good job Pink. You just lost another fan. I have been listening to this album for the past 50 years since I picked it up at my local record store for 50 cents. I just happened to never look at the album cover," said a user.

"Lose the rainbow," one person said. Stated. He added "You're making yourself look stupid."

"The most hilarious thing about this is that these people are on Facebook and likely the age that should have been around for Pink Floyds' original release of this music with the iconic album art," commented another person.

A user said, "Dear anti-wokes who clearly don't understand Pink Floyd, maybe looking at the album cover for Dark Side of the Moon will add some much needed clarity..."

Pink Floyd updated their profile picture to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Dark Side of the Moon, and the replies are… something. pic.twitter.com/e4zNZ2KGOS — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 20, 2023

"People crying about the rainbow is absolutely hysterical, My favorite thing of 2023 so far," said another person.

As per social media platforms of the band, 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' box set will go on sale from March 24 onwards. A never-before-heard recording of an album performance from November 1974 will be included in the box, along with two CDs, two long-playing vinyls, two Blu-ray discs, a 160-page hardcover book with images from the time period, a 76-page songbook, and other items.