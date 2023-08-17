Neuroscientists Recreate Pink Floyd Song From Recorded Brain Waves Of Patients'

Pink Floyd's 'Another brick in the wall' reconstructed from brain waves.

Scientists are constantly researching to fully comprehend the boundless potential and capabilities of the human brain. Experts are utilising a range of technologies, including machine Learning and neuroscience, to decode brain signals.

In a recent development, scientists managed to reconstruct a beloved Pink Floyd classic using the recorded brain waves of patients who were listening to the song while undergoing epilepsy surgery.

This marks the first instance in which a recognisable song has been deciphered from recordings of electrical brain activity.

Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, USA, employed artificial intelligence (AI) methodologies to decode brain signals, successfully recreating the 1979 hit "Another Brick In The Wall, Part 1."

According to the study results that were published on Tuesday in PLOS Biology, researchers analysed a unique intracranial electroencephalography (iEEG) dataset of 29 patients who listened to a Pink Floyd song and applied a stimulus reconstruction approach previously used in the speech domain. We successfully reconstructed a recognisable song from direct neural recordings and quantified the impact of different factors on decoding accuracy."

The authors of the study said that brain signals can be translated to capture the musical elements of speech (prosody), such as rhythm, stress, accent, and intonation, which convey meaning that words alone cannot express.

The researchers envision that their efforts could lay the foundation for innovative prosthetic devices designed to enhance the perception of speech rhythm and melody.