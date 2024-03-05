Pilot Helps Deliver Baby Mid-Flight After Woman Went Into Labour

The pilot said the crew nicknamed the child, "Sky baby".

A dramatic event unfolded on a VietJet flight from Taipei, Taiwan, to Bangkok, Thailand. While en route, the pilot, Jakarin Sararnraksul, sprang into action when alerted by the cabin crew that a passenger was unexpectedly going into labour. With quick thinking and calm under pressure, he assisted in the delivery of the baby right on board the plane.

Mr Sararnraksul posted a picture of himself holding the baby. He wrote, "I have been a pilot for 18 years. I just helped a newborn baby on the plane."

Mr Sararnrakskul told Viral Press that he had never delivered a baby before - not in the 18 years of his piloting career.

Paramedics were waiting for the aeroplane when it touched down in Bangkok, Thailand.

The New York Post reported that both the mother and the baby were confirmed to be safe and healthy.

Sararnrakskul told Viral Press that he was proud that he could bring a baby into the world.

"He will be able to tell everyone for the rest of his life that he was born in the air," he said of the newborn baby boy.

The pilot's Instagram post soon went viral and gathered an array of comments from internet users.

A user wrote, "You are so cool! I hope the baby will have a wonderful life."

Another user wrote, Congratulations! Such a beautiful event, well done to you all."

"Bravo, very well done," the third user commented.

According to a report by Sky News, 74 children were born on commercial flights between 1929 and 2018.