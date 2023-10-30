Matthew Perry Fans Flock To Iconic 'Friends' Apartment In New York, Leave Flowers And Notes

'Friends' ran for 10 years with 236 total episodes, featuring Mr Perry as a fan favourite

Matthew Perry, known for his iconic character Chandler Bing in the superhit sitcom Friends, died at the age of 54 on October 28. Fans across the world are mourning his death and paying heartfelt tributes to the beloved actor who was ''always there for them''. In New York's West Village, fans are flocking to the apartment building at 90 Bedford Street, which the characters on the sitcom called home.

Though the show was not filmed inside the apartment, the exterior of the building was used as an establishing shot throughout the sitcom's 10 seasons. Over the years, the location has become a must-visit and iconic destination for 'Friends' fans.

Several fans gathered outside the building and honoured Mr. Perry by leaving flowers, candles, and personal notes. One note read, ''The One Where We All Lost a Friend,'' while another read, ''We will never understand what Chandler's job was, but we will know how much joy being in his company brought us.''

In one video, another handwritten note left by a fan read: ''Could we be any more upset that you are gone?''

Here are a few pictures:

Matthew Perry fans paid their respects to the late actor by placing flowers in front of the "Friends" apartment building on Sunday. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit television series, died at 54 years old over the weekend. #matthewperry#ChandlerBingpic.twitter.com/lF2hdoiOXq — Our World (@MeetOurWorld) October 30, 2023

Fans de #Friends en la 90 de Bedford Street, en el barrio del West Village en Nueva York rindieron homenaje a Matthew Perry 💔 pic.twitter.com/aWl8IyZTnA — 𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒂 𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒐💚 (@TiempoDeSeries) October 29, 2023

Standing outside of the Friends apartment building, which is now surrounded by flowers and notes for Matthew Perry. Heartbroken is an understatement. #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/8ytfBLogpp — Jules (@JulesD_33) October 29, 2023

A small floral tribute to ‘Friends' star Matthew Perry at the apartment in the West Village of NYC used for the show.

Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/XOuOoUVjRs — Nico Amatullo (@NicoAmatullo) October 29, 2023

Homenaje a Matthew Perry en New York.

"Could we feel more affection for Chandler Bing?" pic.twitter.com/W9exxPuGj0 — Havana Zima (@Havana_Zima) October 29, 2023

''Even when he was struggling, he was making us put a smile on,'' Jamie George told The New York Post.

''It feels strange to feel sad about it, but it really has been a sad morning. It's been my comfort show since I can remember. I can't imagine watching it now without feeling deep sadness,'' said 29-year-old Catherine Schmitt, who brought flowers.

''I just wanted to pay my respects,'' said 26-year-old Canadian visitor Taylor Lanthier, who said Mr Perry had ''had a very impactful role in my life and always has given me tons of laughs.''

'Friends' ran for 10 years with 236 total episodes, featuring Mr Perry as a fan favourite, known for his quick wit and sarcasm. The sitcom's creators said he was a "brilliant talent" and "always the funniest person in the room", while his family said he had "brought so much joy to the world".

The actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement officials. Police officials said there were no drugs found at the scene, and no foul play is suspected. Meanwhile, officials are conducting toxicology tests to determine the cause of death, a process that could take months.

In his 2022 memoir, ''Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,'' Mr Perry spoke openly about his sobriety battles, as well as his longtime struggles with alcohol and opioids.