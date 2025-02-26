Matthew Perry Was Given 27 Ketamine Shots Before Death, Claims New Documentary

A recent documentary has shed light on the final days of Matthew Perry, revealing that the actor received 27 ketamine injections in the three days leading up to his tragic death at 54 in October 2023. The documentary, 'Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy,' features insights from US Attorney Martin Estrada. Mr Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom 'Friends' from 1994-2004, died after having been found unconscious in a swimming pool at his house in Los Angeles in October 2023. According to the autopsy report, his death was attributed to "acute effects of ketamine" with accidental drowning as the manner of death.

According to the documentary, Martin Estrada, who previously supervised the investigation into Mr Perry's death, revealed that the actor had been administered 27 doses of ketamine by "people who should have known much better," the New York Post reported.

Five people have been charged in connection with his death, including two doctors, his assistant, and an alleged drug dealer known as "the Ketamine Queen." An unsealed indictment from August alleges that Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and acquaintance Erik Fleming collaborated with doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez to obtain large quantities of ketamine for Perry before his overdose death.

Jasveen Sangha, the "Ketamine Queen," is specifically charged with supplying the ketamine that ultimately led to his death. According to the indictment, Iwamasa administered the final three doses of ketamine purchased from Sangha to Mr Perry on the day of his death, using needles provided by Dr Plasencia.

"Dr Plasencia was very clear in text messages… that he saw this as an opportunity to make a lot of money in a short amount of time, and he allegedly did just that," Mr Estrada said in the new documentary.

Dr. Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha have entered not-guilty pleas and are scheduled to stand trial on March 4 in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

"In the past, we used to call these things overdose deaths and do more blaming of the victim. We don't do that anymore. We blame the drug dealers, the drug sellers, for taking advantage of those addiction issues to cause death or serious injury, and that's why we bring these cases. The big takeaway from this case is that when people involved in reckless activity, whether that be drug dealing or other activity, cause the death of others, there needs to be accountability," the attorney added.

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine is a potent anaesthetic sanctioned by US health authorities for surgical use, administered either through intramuscular injection or intravenous (IV) delivery. Chemically related to the recreational substance PCP, ketamine has also been used recreationally for its euphoric properties. However, it can induce hallucinations and may adversely affect respiratory and cardiac functions.

Notably, the FDA approved the drug in 2019 as a medication for treatment-resistant depression. While some experts and patients call it lifesaving, others say it's addictive and causes bladder ailments. Long-term, heavy use, of ketamine can cause severe, irreversible damage to the bladder and kidneys and excruciating abdominal pain. The drug should only be obtained and administered by a licensed and experienced medical doctor.