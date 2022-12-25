Photostory: 5 Weird Food Trends Of 2022

Bizarre food combinations have gained a lot of attention from internet users.

In the broad world of social media, anything can instantly become popular. Strange food recipes and combinations became viral trends this year. While some of you might be curious to try it, others might want to run away as far as they can from these food trends.

Maggi Laddo

This bizarre snack had the internet in a frenzy. Although Maggi has previously been used in a lot of odd food experiments, this trend took it too far. The user used jaggery, cardamom powder, butter, raw Maggi and rolled it into ladoo balls. We won't try this, for sure.

Cheese Chai

People have been using cheese in a variety of dishes- from pizza to dosa, you name it and this product is present. However, this time, an internet user gave a cheesy twist even to the classic chai. This combination was so bizarre that a user mentioned, "I've vomited thrice after watching this."

Ice Cream With Garlic Cloves

Ever thought of combining a dessert with garlic? No, but here is another weird recipe that took the internet by a shock. Garlic was the main ingredient used to create popsicles or ice cream. A blogger filled a mould with water and peeled garlic cloves. He then pushed a popsicle stick into it and froze the ice cream.

Golgappa Shake

Adding to this list is another disgusting trend, where a user made 'golgappa shake' in a mixer grinder. The golgappa shells, potato mix, golgappa water, and chutney are all combined in a blender and the mixture is then transferred to a glass after being blended to create a liquid-like drink.

Fruit Dosa

A lot of people enjoy the classic dosa, some people want fusion and extend their taste buds to Chinese dosa. But have you heard of fruit dosa? In this bizarre recipe, apple, banana, grapes, and chopped dry fruits along with pieces of paneer and a variety of sauces were added to make masala. The masala was then placed on crisp, golden-brown dosa.