Photo Of Elon Musk With Jared Kushner At FIFA World Cup Final Goes Viral

A photo of Elon Musk with former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final caused a massive stir online. The photos immediately went viral, with many social media users questioning the relationship between the two. Mr Musk was in Qatar on Sunday to watch the World Cup final match between Argentina and France. He also live-tweeted Sunday's final through text and video. "Duel in the Desert. Couldn't ask for a better game," he said in one of the tweets on the match.

Mr Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen quote-tweeted the photo of Mr Musk with Mr Kushner that was shared by US Congressman Eric Swalwell with the caption, "They say a picture is worth a thousand words..." Mr Cohen said in his tweet, "More like 2 billion!"

According to Newsweek, Mr Cohen was talking about Mr Kushner, who reportedly received $2 billion investment from the Public investment Fund led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after he left the White House last year.

That deal will be investigated by the House Oversight Committee, the outlet further said.

A New York Times report had claimed that the money was invested in Mr Kushner's newly established private equity firm Affinity Partners. In exchange, the Saudis would get a 28 per cent stake in Mr Kushner's firm, the NYT report further said.

Meanwhile, Mr Musk has launched a poll on Twitter asking users if he should step down as Twitter's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Till now, more than 14 million votes have been cast and 57 per cent of the participants have chosen the yes option.