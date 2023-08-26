PETA India Delivers Rocket-Shaped Vegan Cake To ISRO To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success

PETA India Delivers Rocket-Shaped Vegan Cake to ISRO.

Animal advocacy group PETA sent a vegan cake to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's south pole - a feat that wasn't achieved till now. Sharing the photo of the rocket-shaped cake, the non-profit organisation said that this act not only celebrates the historic Lunar landing, but also ISRO's stand against animal testing by opting to send a humanoid robot to space instead of animals for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

"We hope @isro loves this #vegan cake delivered by PETA India today to the moon and back. Made with love and respect by #CravebyLeena in Bengaluru. Congratulations India!" PETA wrote on X (formerly X) while sharing the image of the vegan dessert.

Take a look below:

In a press release, PETA also stated that the rocket-shaped vegan cake was inspired by the Chandrayaan-3 mission and made with chocolate truffle and blue buttercream.

Notably, India scripted history on Wednesday as its Moon mission's lander module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

ISRO on Friday also shared a selfie video from the moon's surface of India's robots Vikram and Pragyan. Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram took images and a video of its ramp as the Pragyan rover was at its snail's pace."... and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface," ISRO wrote, while sharing the video in a tweet.

Today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that August 23 will be celebrated as National Space Day to mark Chandrayaan-3's landing on the lunar surface. PM Modi also announced that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the 'Shiv Shakti' Point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point will be called the 'Tiranga' Point.