Pervez Musharraf Dies: 5 Points On Former Pakistan President

Pervez Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi to Urdu-speaking parents who moved to Pakistan following the partition in 1947, as per BBC.

He joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.

After a significant military career, he was appointed chief of staff in 1998 by then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. The following year, he abruptly overthrew Mr Sharif's elected government, the outlet further said.

He declared martial law Pakistan in 1999 and took over as the Chief Executive. He assumed Presidency and was the executive head of Pakistan from 2001 until 2008.