Pakistan's Supreme Court Upholds Musharraf's Death Penalty A Year After His Death

Pakistan's Supreme Court today upheld late former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's death penalty handed out to him by a special court in 2019 in the high treason case.

Musharraf, the dictator behind the Kargil War in 1999 and Pakistan's last military ruler died on February 5, 2023 in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

The 79-year-old former Pakistani President was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis in Dubai. He was living in the UAE since 2016 in self-exile to avoid criminal charges back home.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing.

On December 17, 2019, a special court handed out the death penalty to the former ruler of Pakistan after a case of high treason was filed against him during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party's tenure for his "unconstitutional" decision to impose an emergency in November 2007.

The top court announced the reserved verdict on an appeal filed by the former ruler against the death sentence which was handed to him and declared ineffective for non-compliance.



