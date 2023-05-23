'Pay Your Writers': Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Gets Booed By Boston University Students

During his 20-minute speech, Mr Zaslav paused at various points

Amid the ongoing Hollywood writer's strike, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was met with boos and angry chants when he delivered the commencement speech for Boston University on Sunday.

Mr Zaslav was interrupted by the graduates who chanted "Pay Your Writers" which can be heard in a clip going viral on social media.

The video circulating on social media shows BU students chanting "Pay your writers" as school officials introduced Mr Zaslav ahead of his speech; another video appeared to show the protesters outside the stadium demanding a contract.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, hit with a massive "Pay your writers!" chant from Boston University students during his commencement speech. Love to see it. #WGAstrongpic.twitter.com/Ja4ZmZHf9E — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) May 21, 2023

During his 20-minute speech, Mr Zaslav paused at various points due to interruptions from a crowd yelling, "We don't want you here," "Pay your writers," and "Shut up, Zaslav," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An airplane banner with the message "David Zaslav - Pay Your Writers" was also seen flying above the picket and commencement.

In response to the protest, the Writers Guild of America East tweeted: "The WGA is thankful to all the B.U. graduates for chanting 'Pay your writers' at Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav while he delivered the #BU2023 commencement address."

If Warner Bros Discovery can afford to pay its CEO David Zaslav $286 million in compensation over the past 2 years, it can afford to pay its writers much better wages and benefits. Mr. Zaslav: Listen to the Boston University students and the Writers Guild. Pay your writers. https://t.co/4uUzcUHVdr — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 22, 2023

Mr Zaslav is a graduate of Boston University School of Law. In a statement, he said, "I am grateful to my alma mater, Boston University, for inviting me to be part of today's commencement and for giving me an honorary degree, and, as I have often said, I am immensely supportive of writers and hope the strike is resolved soon and in a way that they feel recognizes their value."