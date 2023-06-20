Paxton Whitehead, 'Friends' Star And Theatre Veteran, Dies At 85

Paxton Whitehead made several appearances on popular US shows.

Paxton Whitehead, British actor and theatre veteran, has died. His family told 'The Hollywood Reporter' that the 85-year-old died in hospital in Arlington, Virginia on Friday. The Tony-nominated actor had a fruitful career and made several appearances on popular US shows in the 90s and 2000s, according to Huffington Post. He also appeared in two episodes of 'Friends' as Mr Waltham, the boss of Rachel Green - the character played by Jennifer Aniston. He also guest-starred in the fourth season of 'Frasier' in 1996, the outlet further said.

The actor also made appearances on other popular shows, like 'Caroline in the City', 'Ellen', '3rd Rock from the Sun', 'The Drew Carey Show' and 'Mad About You'.

His final television appearance came in 2007, in an episode of 'Desperate Housewives' as Graham Hainsworth, as per Huffington Post.

Mr Whitehead started his acting career at England's Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958 and made his Broadway debut in 1962's 'The Affair', according to Entertainment Weekly (EW).

Some of his most notable stage roles include 'My Fair Lady' with Richard Chamberlain, 'The Harlequin Studies' with Bill Irwin, Peter Shaffer's 'Lettice and Lovage', 'London Suite' by Neil Simon, and a lengthy turn as Sherlock Holmes in 'The Crucifer of Blood'.

Mr Whitehead was born on October 17, 1937, in Kent, England. EW said he got interested in acting from a young age and attended drama school at the age of 17.

He also worked extensively in film, making his debut in 1986 movie 'Back To School', in which he played the role of Dr Philip Barbay - the dean of a business school.