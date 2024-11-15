Passengers To Witness Two Sunrises On The World's Longest Flight Taking Off In 2026

Long-haul flights have become a common feature of contemporary travel, with trips lasting ten to fifteen hours now being accepted as normal. The 17-hour journey from Perth to London and well-known destinations like Dubai or New York for city vacations no longer seem unusual.

However, Australian airline Qantas, one of the leading airlines in the world, is trying to revolutionise long-haul air travel with its bold Project Sunrise, according to The Metro. The airline plans to introduce nonstop flights from Sydney to London and New York, which will cover 19 to 22 hours of distance. These ultra-long-haul flights aim to reduce travel time by up to four hours compared to current options.

The project is named after the kind of experience that its passengers will have to undergo: that of seeing two sunrises in a row, breaking the world record of the longest commercial flight currently held by Singapore Airlines. It is this route from Singapore to New York, which was not met 18 hours long.

While saving time is appealing, spending nearly a full day in the air presents a significant challenge for travelers. Qantas initiated Project Sunrise discussions in 2017, collaborating with Boeing and Airbus to develop ultra-long-range versions of their widebody aircraft.

Despite the challenges faced by the aviation industry in recent years, Qantas remains committed to pushing the boundaries of air travel. The first flights under Project Sunrise are expected to take off in 2026, marking a new milestone in aviation history.

According to Forbes, Vanessa Hudson, who took over as Qantas CEO last fall, spoke at an event in a hangar at LAX to celebrate Qantas and the upcoming Project Sunrise non-stop flights from Sydney to London and New York. She said that the project speaks to 'Australians hunger to fly point to point.' The upcoming long flights, she said, "are a great way for Australians to break out and see the world on the A350."

As a Qantas website put it, "Our fleet of specially designed Airbus A350s [will]overcome the tyranny of distance, with the ability to travel between Australia and almost any city in the world." Qantas is assuring potential flyers that research and design will make the flights comfortable and safe.