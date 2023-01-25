Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Carter Reum: ''Loved Beyond Words''

Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband Carter Reum

Social media mogul and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child, with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum. In a surprise announcement, the socialite took to her Instagram account and posted an adorable photo of the newborn. In the picture, the 41-year-old is seen holding her baby boy's tiny hands. His name hasn't been revealed.

She wrote, "You are already loved beyond words," and added a blue heart emoji.

Here is the post:

She also confirmed the news to People saying, ''It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy." However, the heiress did not give any details of the birth or when her baby was born.

Though the details of the birth remain unclear, several news outlets reported that their baby boy was born via surrogate. According to News.com.au, Hilton had revealed in November last year how the couple planned to start a family in 2023, as she opened up about her IVF journey.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down. We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting," she told People.

The baby boy is Paris' first child, while Carter, shares a daughter, 10, with reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Soon after her Instagram post, her fans and other Hollywood celebrities flocked to the comment section to congratulate her on her bundle of joy. Chrissy Teigen wrote, "A BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both! Model Heidi Klum wrote, ''I am Sooooooo happy for you. Sending lots and lots of love.''

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum had been friends for 15 years before they started dating in November 2019. They were engaged three months later and got married in November 2021.