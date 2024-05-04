Paris 2024 Olympics: Packages Offer Lifetime Experiences At Rs 4 Crore

The luxury experience company GR8 Experience offers the super-rich opportunities.

We're used to travel deals saving us money, but one new package is grabbing headlines for its extravagant price tag. This isn't your typical vacation offer; it's all about an exclusive, high-end event: the Paris Olympics.

As reported by The Guardian, people from the global elite are investing up to $500,000 (approximately Rs 4,16,90925) in "ultra-exclusive" packages for the Paris 2024 Olympics. These packages purportedly offer opportunities such as interacting with athletes, exclusive access to the athletes' village, and the prospect of participating in the opening ceremony.

Luxury experience company GR8 Experience, co-owned by business associates of LeBron James and Rafael Nadal, is making headlines for its outrageously expensive Olympic package deals. For a cool $381,600, you can snag tickets to 14 top events, including the coveted men's 100-metre finals and the opening ceremony. But that's just the beginning.

GR8 Experience promises "money-can't-buy experiences" to match the price tag. Imagine rubbing shoulders with Olympic champions at exclusive meet-and-greets, or getting a behind-the-scenes peek at the restricted athletes' village. Feeling fancy? They'll even arrange private after-hours access to the Louvre museum and a king-worthy dinner at the Palace of Versailles.

Barnabas Carrega, the chief executive of GR8 Experience, told the Guardian that his company was offering the super-rich "access that is not available to the public, including time with athletes." He declined to name which athletes he had signed up, but said he had previously arranged private events with Nadal, fellow tennis star Novak Djokovic, and the former Italian Olympic skier Giorgio Rocca.

"For the Olympics, there are a couple of tennis players," he said. "And a number of athletes in different sports, but I am not able to name specific athletes."