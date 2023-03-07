Parents In China Pass Entrance Exam, Daughter Fails. Internet Has A Field Day

The woman has been massively trolled by social media. (Representational Photo)

A 24-year-old woman in China is facing ridicule on social media after her parents cleared a key exam while she failed. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the parents sat with the woman in the exam "to boost her confidence". The woman, identified with her surname Chen, posted about the embarrassing moment on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu where she was massively trolled, the outlet further said. The graduate school entrance exam was held in December last year.

SCMP said the woman's 48-year-old father scored 386 points out of 500, while her 46-year-old mother scored 390 points.

They both applied for Chongqing University, one of the most prestigious universities in China, and have qualified for the interview assessment.

Chen, meanwhile, scored 300 points and failed to meet the entrance requirement for the university of her choice in the exam, which are touted as world's toughest.

The woman said she started preparing for the exam after working for two years, and being encouraged by her parents.

Moved by the gesture, she encouraged her father and mother to prepare for and sit in the exam. Chen was quoted as saying by SCMP that she wanted to show them "young people are facing more study pressures nowadays than before".

The parents accepted the challenge thinking it will "boost her confidence".

After reading her story, social media users in China have posted hilarious comments.

"Keep working hard and earn money to pay for your parents' tuition," said one user. "This is your parents telling you 'Don't blame us for not passing your exams'," commented another.

The parents told the woman to "let it go" after learning about the results, SCMP said in the report.