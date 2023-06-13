Pakistani Vlogger's Bike Tour Of India Is Winning Hearts Across Borders

The vlogger documented his journey on his Youtube handle, WildLens by Abrar.

Pakistani vlogger Abrar Hassan took a motorbike trip around India. Mr Hassan completed his 'friendship tour' in 30 days and covered 7,000 km. During his tour, he found that despite the hostile relationship between the two countries, he was received with immense warmth.

The biker shared several videos of different meetups in cities including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Kerala and more. The vlogger documented his journey on his Youtube handle, WildLens by Abrar.

Mr Hassan rides a BMW trail bike and films his travels with helmet-mounted/ hand-held professional cameras.

He was hosted by many for a meal, others showed their affection by riding alongside on their own bikes.

Mr Hassan started his journey on April 3 and wrote, "Welcome to India after trying to get a visa for years finally this time I made it and not only me but also Rangeeli."

Check out the post here:

On his trip to Kerala, Mr Hassan talked about the reason why Kerala is called God's own country. He wrote, "There is a reason why Kerala is Called God's Own Country and the Backwaters of Kerala is probably one of many spectacular places in Kerala which one should see."

He also shared his experience about Rajasthan, he wrote, "Rajasthan India's largest state by area also known as Land of kings is not only home to one of the most fascinating cultural but also blessed with some of the most beautiful Forts, Palaces, Temples & Mosques. Here I'm standing infront of the beautiful Hawa Mahal."

On May 14, he wrote, "India is blessed with such a diverse landscape from North to South. Every day I witnessed something different and the friendliness of the locals made it even better."

Several fans commented on his pictures and videos. A user wrote, "All of your India series videos especially the Punjab ones are so heartwarming.. I watched them twice.. Keep up the good work."

"This one was the show-stopper episode of your India trip!! Thanks to everyone for their unconditional love, your country is full of beauty and the sentiments and respect is equal on both ends for good people like Abrar.More power to you," another user commented.

"Abrar Bhai thank you so very much for showing our country so beautifully...your videos were our daily ritual, Roz dinner mein parents ke saath aapke vlogs dekha. Papa got a little emotional when you were crossing the gate. Lots of love and blessings to you for everything," the third user wrote.

