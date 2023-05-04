Over 11,500 Cops And Soldiers To Be Deployed For King Charles' Coronation Security

Officers have already begun searching the event's key locations.

The historic coronation of Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will take place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The massive event's security is being rigorously monitored. A record 11,500 police officers will guard the coronation, according to a report by The Metro, as King Charles meets with the prime minister of New Zealand at Buckingham Palace hours after a "knifeman with a suspicious package" caused a security scare.

According to commander Karen Findlay, who is in charge of the policing operation under the name Gold Command, there are also more people who are considered "V-VIPs" attending the coronation than at the Queen's funeral.

It comes after a man was arrested last night after throwing "shotgun cartridges" into Buckingham Palace.

Commander Finlay also said that deployment is also taking place in a shorter time period than for the funeral.

Around 10,000 military personnel will be present for the event, she said.

As well as the 9,000 non-specialist police officers on duty on the day, an additional 2,500 officers specialising in areas such as close protection, firearms, and search will be working.

This puts the total deployment in excess of 11,500.

For the coronation, Charles and his wife Camilla, who will also be crowned queen during the ceremony, will break with tradition and travel from Buckingham Palace to London's Westminster Abbey in the modern Diamond Jubilee State Coach, made to commemorate his mother's 60th year on the throne.

They will return from the Abbey in the Coronation Procession in the 260-year-old, Gold State Coach which weighs four tonnes and needs to be pulled by eight horses. It has been used at every coronation since King William IV's in 1831 and was first used by George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762.