'Agle Janam...': Ashneer Grover's Tweet On 'Bollywood's BFF' Orry Goes Viral

Ashneer Grover and Orhan Awatramani, aka 'Orry'

The former managing director of BharatPe and author of "Doglapan," Ashneer Grover, recently responded to a snippet from Koffee with Karan S8 Ep3 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. In the episode, Karan Johar was inquiring about Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry.

Karan asked the kids what their BFF Orry does, and in reply to that, they were unable to answer what he actually does, and they kept saying things like "he works on himself," "he is loved but misunderstood," and many other things, but nothing specific about his job.

Sharing the footage on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Ashneer wrote, "People be like to bhagwan: Agle janam mohe 'Orry' (aur hi) hi kijiyo"

People be like to bhagwan:



‘Agle janam mohe ‘Orry' (aur hi) hi kijiyo' https://t.co/09JqeYWK4b — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 10, 2023

As anticipated with any controversial post by Mr Grover, it has quickly gone viral, amassing over half a million views and thousands of likes.

"He works on himself. Wow. That's such a big achievement," commented a user.

"Whoever he is, it looks like he is paying his PR team well to build this around him. Sudden surge of posts on him lately," wrote another user.

Orhan Awatramani, also known as 'Orry', is often spotted partying and hanging out with Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Pandey, Jahnavi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, and Sara Ali Khan. Most recently, his pictures with Nita Ambani, Deepika Padukone, and Shubhman Gill at the launch of Jio World Plaza went viral online. Also known as "Bollywood's BFF", he has been making the rounds lately for his bold fashion choices and fan following.