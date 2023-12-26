Orry Opens Up About Bollywood Friendships, Calls Katrina Kaif 'Too Funny'

Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit.

Bollywood BFF Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani recently held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Reddit in which he revealed insider gossip on celebrities, named his closest friend from the industry and more. During the session, Orry was asked various questions about Bollywood celebrities, including his equation with Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor. Without taking names, he also revealed some gossip about celebrities. He even mentioned being attacked by "someone's mother".

In his post, Orry named Janhvi Kapoor as his "closet friend" and said that the actor supported him when he hit rock-bottom three years ago. "I think JK has part timed as my therapist, my advisor, my teacher, my guru, my life coach, my cheer leader, my support system, etc etc.. she has always been the real deal to me," he said. "There has not been a moment I have been conscious, scared, embarrassed to share any detail of my life with her, no matter how low or humiliating it could be," Orry added.

When asked if celebrities actually read the social media discussion around them, the Bollywood BFF answered in the affirmative. He said that every actor's team lurks on Reddit and keeps them updated.

One Reddit user then asked if there has been any celebrity who has shown you an unnecessary attitude while posing for a photo. To this, Orry did not hold back and named Shruti Hassan. "Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don't even know her," he said, adding that he felt "very bad".

"Hey Orry! Can't believe you are here. Which Bollywood star is the sweetest kindest earth person to their team? Someone we wouldn't assume," another Reddit user asked. Orry named Jacqueline Fernandes and wrote that her team is her "friend group".

"Will you eventually take over the mantle from KJo (Karan Johar)....being kaleshi aunty," asked a social media user. To this, Orry wrote, "No one and nothing can take anything from kjo. He is solid gold, you need to think of where he comes from, what he has pulled off, the burdens he takes on, his achievements. No one and nothing, not even if you tried your hardest, would ever be able to even dismantle one pillar in the empire of Karan Johar".

Orry refused to answer a question about which Bollywood couple has the most genuine relationship, however, when asked who according to him is couple goal, he answered: "Saif Kareena".

Further, on his equation with Sara Ali Khan, Orry revealed that they used to be best friends in college but drifted apart after graduation. But he described her as a "dear old friend" and said, "There has never been a phone call that she has not picked up of mine and vice versa".

"I am a huge Katrina fan, how is she in real life?" a person asked. To this, he wrote hilariously wrote, "Last time I met her I said 'Katrina every time I stand next to u for a pic I feel so short' and she said ..'don't u feel that way with everyone.' She's too funny".

Without taking names, Orry revealed some Bollywood gossip as well. One actress, according to him, "fell in love with" her assistant director and also "slept with the spot boy on an outdoor schedule". The actress sparked rumours with her co-star but nothing actually happened between him. He also mentioned being attacked by someone's mother.