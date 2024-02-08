On Valentine's Day, 1,000-Year-Old UK Jail Offers Dinner In Prison Cells

Guests have an option to dine in the prison cells of criminals accused of murders.

An old jail in the United Kingdom is offering a unique dining experience for couples on Valentine's Day. People can dine in a shut cell for $215 (approximately Rs 17,000), as per a report in the New York Post. The Oxford Jail was an active tower a thousand years ago, however, on February 14, it will serve a menu which will have "better than the average prison food."

Not only this, guests have an option to even dine in the prison cells of criminals accused of murders like Mary Blandy or Anne Greene. They can also enjoy "the creepy, 900-year-old Norman crypt" for $230 (approximately Rs 19,000).

"Dine in style at Oxford Castle and Prison this Valentines Day! Choose from 6 unique locations in our historic building, from authentic Georgian prison cells, to the wood and barred environs of Debtors Tower, or for a truly spectacular evening, our 900 year-old Norman crypt," Oxford Castle and Prison wrote on their website.

The three-course meal will take place around a table lit with candelabras and flowers, located within the cellblock's closed areas. Tomato tartare accompanied by charcoal crackers and an aged parmesan black garlic emulsion will be served as the appetizer. Further, there are three options for the main course: braised beef blade, short rib pierogi, or miso-braised cabbage. A twice-baked cheese souffle or a barbecued leek terrine with a white wine and watercress sauce are also available as vegetarian options. The dessert will be a white chocolate mousse custard topped with raspberries and a sponge cake made with pistachios. A bottle of prosecco is also included in the package.

Built as a medical fort in 1073, the Oxford Castle and Prison sustained significant damage between 1642 and 1651 during the English Civil War. In 1785 it was turned into a prison, and it functioned until 1996.

Since then, the Oxford Prison has developed into a popular tourist attraction, educational hub, and home to escape room adventures.