On Rose Day, Blinkit Sees Record-Breaking Sales Of Flowers, Says CEO As Valentine's Week Begins

Valentine's week began with a remarkable surge in rose sales on the occasion of Rose Day today, February 7. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa revealed that the quick commerce company had delivered more roses by 11 am than it did all day in 2023.

"Mad start to Valentine's week! It's just 11 am and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose Day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening," the Blinkit CEO revealed.

Mad start to Valentine's week!



It's just 11am and we've already sold more roses than we did on Rose day in 2023. And our analysts are telling me that there will be a bigger peak in the evening 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EIsD87qhTw — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 7, 2024



In a follow-up tweet, Mr Dhindsa revealed that 20% of all orders were placed today for someone else. "20% of all orders since morning have been placed through our "Order for someone else flow"! Love that we can help so many folks send a Valentine's gift today."

Mr Dhindsa also shared that Blinkit also sold more chocolates today than the company did last year. "Blue line - today (Rose Day), Red line - Chocolate Day 2023, Looks like we'll easily sell more chocolates today than we did on Chocolate Day last year."

Valentine's week starts with Rose Day on February 7 and ends on February 14. Other days in the week are Propose Day, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day.

Roses have long been a symbol of love. Presenting someone with a fresh red rose is the most romantic way to express love. On this day, couples exchange roses or send a bouquet to their loved ones.