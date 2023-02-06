Video: Toll Plaza Worker Thrashed With Sticks After Asking For Payment

The incident took place at 11:30 am at the Loharli toll plaza.

A clash broke out at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after a car was stopped due to a payment-related issue on Monday. The incident took place at 11:30 am at the Loharli toll plaza built on National Highway (NH) 91.

The fierce fight was captured on CCTV. It showed a group of men thrashing workers at the toll plaza with a stick, before breaking the barrier and escaping the scene.

The video opened to show a group of men arguing with the toll plaza employee over a payment-related issue. A few moments later, one of the men was then seen hitting a worker and security personnel at the toll plaza with a stick.

Speaking to NDTV, Loharli toll plaza manager Mukesh Kumar said that the group of men started misbehaving after the worker asked for the toll payment. They then thrashed the toll plaza employee, Rajnikanth, and the security manager, Shyamveer, with sticks. Mr Kumar said that the men fled from the scene before the cops could arrive.

A police complaint has been filed against the men at the Dadri police station. They are still probing the matter.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, last month, a video showing an MLA of the ruling BRS in Telangana assaulting a worker at a toll plaza surfaced on social media. The clip showed the Bellampalli MLA Durgam Chinnaiah slapping the worker near the plaza on a national highway in the Mancherial district.

The incident happened when the MLA was travelling in his car. A senior police official told PTI that no complaint was lodged.