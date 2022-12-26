On Camera, Car Collides With Multiple Vehicles After Sliding Down Icy Street In US

The incident took place in Seattle, Washington.

Amid harsh weather conditions in the United States, a video showing a car sliding down a street and crashing into multiple vehicles is going viral on social media. The incident took place in Seattle, Washington, the New York Post reported. It happened after the region was hit with freezing rain on Friday, which left roads slippery and dangerous to travel on.

The video posted on Twitter by user Kaybergz showed a car attempting to drive down a street. However, it created a chain of reaction which led to multiple cars being hit.

"One car tried to drive my hill and Queen Anne and hit all these parked cars who clue down the hill... insane. DON'T DRIVE. #seattle," the caption of the post read.

One car tried to drive my hill and Queen Anne and hit all these parked cars who clue down the hill… insane. DON'T DRIVE. #seattlepic.twitter.com/wJsor6byDa — Kaybergz (@kay0kayla) December 23, 2022

The clip was shared on Saturday and since then it has garnered more than 1.8 million views and over 13,000 likes.

"Incredible footage! You had some front row tickets there. I hope everyone was okay!" wrote one user in the comment section. "I thought I could drive to work in the snow in Seattle in my Honda Civic. I slid and banged into a park car," said another.

A third user commented, "I still can't get over this...so scary!" A fourth added, "Great video! Had to watch several times to catch All of the crashes & cars & car parts sliding down the street."

Citing the National Weather Service's Seatle Office, the New York Post reported that the temperatures began to rise above freezing on Saturday, allowing for ice to melt on the roads.

Meanwhile, according to AFP, the historic winter storm in the United States has killed nearly 50 people nationwide. The extreme weather even forced the cancellations of more than 15,000 flights in recent days including more than 1,700 on Monday. Moreover, road ice and white-out conditions also led to the temporary closure of some of the nation's busiest transport routes.