On A Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket, US Man Wins His Second Jackpot Of $100,000

A Maryland man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The ways the universe operates frequently astound us with its mysticism. Just over three years after winning $50,000 in a different lottery game, a Maryland man in the United States had the same feeling after receiving a $100,000 prize.

The man claims he bought his $10 "Show Me $100,000" scratch-off ticket from the Beltsville 7-Eleven #11569 store in a statement to Maryland Lottery officials.

"I scratched it right away, then scanned it on my phone. It was kind of hard to believe. I had to scan it three times," the player recalled.

According to a report in UPI, the player said his win was made all the more surprising by the fact that he had previously visited lottery headquarters in September 2019 to collect a $50,000 prize from a Deluxe Crossword scratch-off ticket.

The man stated that he used previous earnings to remodel his home. Aside from taking his wife to "dinner at a nice place," he claimed he is unsure of what he will do with his latest prize money.

This is not the first time someone in the United States has won lottery prizes twice or more. Last year in December, a man in the United States credited his "intuition" after winning not one, but six state lotteries for a total prize of over $2 million.

Raymond Roberts Sr., a Vietnam veteran, won the $25,000 a year for life prizes in the December 14 drawing, according to the state lottery, which stated that he won the lotteries after he matched the first five numbers on each ticket. He revealed that his major win was the result of a gut feeling. He told the lottery officials that his "intuition" led him to purchase multiple tickets, all of which had the same numbers.