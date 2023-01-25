Old Video Of Elon Musk Showing Of His Sword Skills Goes Viral

The video has amassed over 2 lakh views on Twitter

A video of Tesla CEO Elon Musk from 2012 has surfaced on the internet. In the footage, Tesla CEO can be seen whisking the sword around his shoulders. He says, "You could really stab somebody with this thing,” he says. “I'm trying to make it swoosh without killing anyone.”

Forbes shot the video in March 2012 for its April 2012 edition. In the video, a journalist can be seen holding up a sheet of paper for target practice. She asks Musk to slice the paper and avoid killing her. Instead, Musk pushes the paper out of her hands. However, he takes revenge on a nearby potted plant, slicing a few leaves off with the precision of a master engineer.

According to Forbes, the sword was part of the Heinlein Prize Trust award Elon won in 2011 for "accomplishments in commercial space activities." It is named the Lady Vivamus sword in honour of Robert Heinlein's novel Glory Road, with a curved handle covered in black sting-ray leather and the precise balance immediately apparent in well-made weapons.

Elon told Forbes that it was his favourite trophy.

The video was posted by DogeDesigner with the caption, "Elon Musk showing off his sword skills."

The video has amassed over 2 lakh views on Twitter with several comments. A user wrote, "Awwe he's cute. Very adorable. I hope he never loses that part of his personality."

Another user joked, "Rumor has it that is the same sword he used to slash $TSLA price."

The third user commented, "I have so many questions. Why is this happening? Who is filming it? Why are they filming it?"

The fourth user wrote, "That was terrifying! I was so scared for her fingers!"