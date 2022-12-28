Old Video Of Barcelona Opera House Performing For 2,292 Plants Goes Viral

The eight-minute performance was called "Concierto Para El Bioceno."

In June 2020, the Gran Teatre del Liceu reopened for its first performance following Spain's Covid-19 lockdown. However, the live performance was unique since the spectators were only plants. The musicians played to 2,292 plant-filled seats, according to CNN.

The eight-minute performance was called "Concierto Para El Bioceno." The video of the same is going viral after being shared by Historic Vids on Twitter. In the video, the performers are seen playing instruments for the audience. As the camera pans towards the seats, one can only see plants, an unusual site for the performers as well.

The plants were brought in from nearby nurseries and were given to a member of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona. Towards the end of the video, the familiar sounds of people clapping and cheering were replaced by the faint rustling of leaves and branches, perhaps the greenery's own version of applause, as per the report.

An opera house in Barcelona performing for 2,992 plants pic.twitter.com/bikf5nfaLv — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 27, 2022

Since being shared, the video has a million views and 15,000 likes.

"Some people will say this is dumb; plants can't hear or think. To them, I say, you are right, but if you pay close attention to the cactus on the front row, you'll notice nothing," said one person.

"How did you enjoy the performance?I could take it or leaf it," commented another person.

Another person said, "Plants deserve it!"

"I started dying when they zoomed in on the audience," added another user.

"A very impactful moment in the world history !" remarked a Twitter user.