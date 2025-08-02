Parents Allegedly Ditch 10-Year-Old At Spain Airport, Board Flight To Vacation

An unnamed couple has allegedly abandoned their 10-year-old son at an airport in Spain and boarded a plane for vacation after discovering the child lacked the necessary travel documents, according to The New York Post. The incident, described as "completely surreal" by an airport employee, has sparked outrage.

According to a TikTok video shared by Lilian, an air-operations coordinator, the parents realised their son's Spanish passport was expired and he needed a travel visa. Instead of missing their flight, they reportedly left the boy in the terminal, telling authorities they had called a relative to pick him up.

Also Read | Chinese Mother Delivers Food With Sick Daughter In Meal Box, Wins Hearts Online

The boy, who informed police that his parents were on their way to their home country for vacation, was left alone while his parents "calmly" boarded the aircraft. Lilian, a mother herself, expressed her disbelief and anger, stating that she would have "freaked out" in a similar situation, according to The Post

Police were alerted to the situation and, according to Lilian, removed the parents' luggage from the flight. The couple was then escorted to the on-site police station for questioning. It is currently unknown if they were arrested.

This incident has drawn comparisons to other instances of children being left at airports, such as a couple who forgot their five-year-old daughter in Germany in 2018 and a two-year-old who was recently swept away on a luggage conveyor belt in New Jersey. However, Lilian maintains that the deliberate abandonment of the 10-year-old is the most shocking event she has witnessed.